Bitcoin Confidential Trading 59.7% Lower Over Last Week (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 37.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 59.7% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $48,152.44 and $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00014991 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Let it Ride (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameBetCoin (GBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jewels (JWL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.