Bitcoin Private Price Hits $0.68 on Major Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $27.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00003501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00282108 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00110874 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00070473 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.