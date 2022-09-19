Bitrue Coin (BTR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.65 Million

Bitrue Coin (BTR) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One Bitrue Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitrue Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.02 million and $2.65 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,118.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008338 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00058832 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010649 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00063148 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Coin Profile

BTR is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2021. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 801,307,097 coins and its circulating supply is 131,421,228 coins. Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @BitrueOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial. The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com.

Bitrue Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitrue Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

