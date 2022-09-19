Black Phoenix (BPX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $25,303.00

Black Phoenix (BPX) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Black Phoenix has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Black Phoenix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Black Phoenix has a market cap of $162,859.93 and $25,303.00 worth of Black Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005120 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,528.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007672 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00058036 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010425 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005120 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00062488 BTC.

Black Phoenix is a coin. Black Phoenix’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,000,000 coins. Black Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlitzPredict is an Ethereum-based platform that applies fintech solutions to provide function and liquidity to users of blockchain prediction markets and sportsbooks. BlitzPredict’s aggregator ensures that users will always get the best odds available in the market at any given time while the liquidity reserve ensures that users can get paid immediately at the conclusion of an event. XBP is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a medium of exchange on the BlitzPredict ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Black Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Black Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Black Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

