BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 258,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $237,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $9.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $636.03. 5,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,352. The company has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $670.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $667.50.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

