BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Down 10.4% in August

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the August 15th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BKT traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.34. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,283. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $6.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70.

Shares of BlackRock Income Trust are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 18th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 18th.

BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.0294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,686,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after purchasing an additional 127,663 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,264,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 384,551 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 105.8% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,125,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 578,739 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 78.1% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 911,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 399,642 shares in the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

