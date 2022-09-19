BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period.

NYSE MHD traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.92. 220,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,498. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

