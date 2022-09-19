Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells $82,420.80 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,345 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $82,420.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,547.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shawn Marie Soderberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,192 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $82,385.52.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.33. 1,991,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,763. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 3.06. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $37.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.23.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

