Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU) Short Interest Down 14.3% in August

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $18,937,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $6,928,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $6,180,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $5,000,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $4,995,000.

NASDAQ:BOCNU traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $10.04. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,264. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

