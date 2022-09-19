BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) to “Market Perform”

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$10.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

OBE stock traded up C$0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting C$11.24. 164,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,332. The stock has a market cap of C$923.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70. Obsidian Energy has a one year low of C$3.56 and a one year high of C$15.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.89.

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$276.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Obsidian Energy will post 4.8099996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Obsidian Energy news, Director Stephen Loukas purchased 3,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,579.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 807,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,498,067.98. In related news, Director Stephen Loukas purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,579.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 807,310 shares in the company, valued at C$8,498,067.98. Also, Senior Officer Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins sold 25,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.57, for a total value of C$265,062.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$428,614.23. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $110,114.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

