Bolivarcoin Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week (BOLI)

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Bolivarcoin has a market cap of $54,735.27 and $6.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bolivarcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bolivarcoin has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bolivarcoin Coin Profile

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 17,749,011 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official website is bolis.info. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bolivarcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. Bolicoin is a virtual currency from Venezuela created by Satoshisimon Bolivarmoto. The philosophy of Bolivarcoin is to follow the ideals set by others altcoins and adapt it and make it more friendly for it users by creating a social media campaign to inform about its benefits and uses.”

