BOMB (BOMB) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

BOMB (BOMB) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. BOMB has a total market cap of $161,260.54 and $111,151.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOMB has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000939 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00117703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00870102 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB’s total supply is 891,070 coins and its circulating supply is 890,282 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

BOMB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple.There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

