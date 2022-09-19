Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,876.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,916.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,043.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,669.34 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,265,000 after buying an additional 35,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Booking by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after buying an additional 94,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,171,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Booking by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,288 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,550.37.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.