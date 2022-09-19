Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Booking Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,876.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,916.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,043.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,669.34 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66.
Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Booking
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,550.37.
About Booking
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Booking (BKNG)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.