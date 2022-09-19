Boson Protocol Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $21.07 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol’s launch date was March 19th, 2021. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,710,862 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Boson Protocol’s official website is bosonprotocol.io.

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Boson Protocol enables a decentralized commerce ecosystem where all participants share in the value they create. Boson Protocol disrupts e-commerce platforms by tokenizing Things and their commerce data within a liquid digital market, built on #DeFi.Boson Protocol’s vision is to enable a decentralized commerce ecosystem by funding and accelerating the development of a stack of specialist applications to disrupt, unbundle and democratize commerce.BOSON tokens are used to govern Boson Protocol, ensuring consensus around critical decisions and controlling the issuance of funds from the dCommerce DAO.”

