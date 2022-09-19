Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 177 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

PRFZ stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,169. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.87. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $148.46 and a 12 month high of $202.21.

