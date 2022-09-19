Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,830 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,310,000 after buying an additional 2,026,477 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,355,000 after purchasing an additional 570,999 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 364.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,269,000 after acquiring an additional 524,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after purchasing an additional 504,363 shares during the period.

MUB stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.54. The stock had a trading volume of 50,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731,956. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.21 and a 1-year high of $117.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.86 and a 200 day moving average of $107.36.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

