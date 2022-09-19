Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,469.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,825. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $125.69 and a 52-week high of $200.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.68.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

