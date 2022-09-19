Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Short Interest Update

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the August 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 644,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Braze Price Performance

Braze stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.89. 23,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,297. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.67. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $384,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $384,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $703,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,848 shares of company stock valued at $7,171,451. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth $140,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth $283,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

