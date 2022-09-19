Breedon Group (LON:BREE) PT Lowered to GBX 80 at Berenberg Bank

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 80 ($0.97) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BREE. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 78 ($0.94) to GBX 65 ($0.79) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Breedon Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON BREE opened at GBX 56.60 ($0.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of £958.86 million and a P/E ratio of 943.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 70.14. Breedon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 54.20 ($0.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 104.60 ($1.26).

Breedon Group Cuts Dividend

About Breedon Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

(Get Rating)

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

Featured Stories

