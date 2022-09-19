Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 50,072 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,072 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.48% of IAA worth $21,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,945,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IAA by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,869,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,015,000 after acquiring an additional 431,805 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of IAA by 310.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 39,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of IAA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 441,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IAA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

IAA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,474. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.49.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $520.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.48 million. IAA had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 88.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

