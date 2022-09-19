Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,785 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 56.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.25. The stock had a trading volume of 83,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,382,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.59. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.