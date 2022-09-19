Bridges Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Chemed worth $12,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $701,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Chemed by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Chemed by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

Chemed Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHE stock traded down $5.03 on Monday, hitting $475.26. The stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $485.37 and its 200-day moving average is $486.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.07 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.