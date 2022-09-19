Bridges Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,570 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Target by 32.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 18.9% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 17.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.81. 26,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,823,997. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

