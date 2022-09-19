Bridges Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.65. 6,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,367. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.40 and a 200-day moving average of $228.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.29.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

