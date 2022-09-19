Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Fiserv by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after buying an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,697,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 27.2% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,100 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 329.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,280,000 after buying an additional 1,643,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,051. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $111.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.35.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,706 shares of company stock worth $5,366,896 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

