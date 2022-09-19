Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,861 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,523 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.14. 49,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,604,859. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.27. The company has a market cap of $364.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

