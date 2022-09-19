Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 724 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.1% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $31,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $194.07. 40,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,843. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.29 and a 200 day moving average of $198.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $120.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

