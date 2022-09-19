Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Trading Up 4.3%

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.74 and last traded at $27.63. 1,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 89,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on Bristow Group to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Bristow Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average is $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $775.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $301.74 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bristow Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bristow Group by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bristow Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial search and rescue services; and other helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2022, the company had a fleet of 229 aircrafts, of which 213 were helicopters.

Featured Stories

