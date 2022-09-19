Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $894,781,000 after acquiring an additional 668,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.54 on Monday, hitting $498.96. 42,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,536. The company has a market cap of $202.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $521.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $550.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.91 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

