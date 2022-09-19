Brokerages Set Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Price Target at $47.60

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,731,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,533,000 after purchasing an additional 655,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,150,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,836,000 after purchasing an additional 681,162 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,199,000 after buying an additional 342,964 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 990,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,047,000 after acquiring an additional 261,955 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1,413.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 945,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,093,000 after acquiring an additional 882,893 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Down 0.5 %

EBS opened at $22.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.18. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.07. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $57.65.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

