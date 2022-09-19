Brokerages Set NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) PT at $137.96

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $104.12 on Monday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $163.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.50.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $16,976,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,076,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $314,451,000 after buying an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 4,943.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,617 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $7,975,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.