Brokerages Set NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) PT at $43.80

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

NRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:NRG opened at $43.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.87%.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.