Brokerages Set Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) PT at $16.00

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

RAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Rain Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $6.33 on Monday. Rain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $17.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of -1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAIN. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,741,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 62,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 42.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 56,723 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 69.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 49,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rain Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

