Brokerages Set The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) PT at $61.33

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on LSXMA shares. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,976. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 782.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 446.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $40.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.35. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $56.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 5.49%.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

