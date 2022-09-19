Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance
Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.
About Brookfield Property Partners
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.