Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

About Brookfield Property Partners

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world’s premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. The company owns and operates iconic properties in the world’s major markets, and its global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $575 billion in assets under management.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.