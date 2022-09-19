Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $61.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.98%.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

