BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$114.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DOO has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$135.50.

TSE:DOO opened at C$90.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$93.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$93.23. BRP has a 1 year low of C$73.74 and a 1 year high of C$125.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

