BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

BurgerFi International Trading Up 12.3 %

Shares of BFIIW stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.26. 8,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,423. BurgerFi International has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.01.

