Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Acquired by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $14,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CABO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Cable One by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Price Performance

NYSE CABO traded down $14.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,014.90. 282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,367. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,282.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1,310.41. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,020.82 and a 52-week high of $1,983.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.41 by ($1.28). Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $429.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $2.85 dividend. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,645.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,225.00 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,225.00 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total transaction of $40,339.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,495 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Further Reading

