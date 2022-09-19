CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives C$36.35 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.35.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on CAE from C$41.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

TSE:CAE opened at C$23.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$28.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.03. CAE has a 1-year low of C$22.90 and a 1-year high of C$42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$933.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$941.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAE will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

