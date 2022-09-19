CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives C$36.35 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.35.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on CAE from C$41.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
TSE:CAE opened at C$23.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$28.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.03. CAE has a 1-year low of C$22.90 and a 1-year high of C$42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
