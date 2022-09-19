California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Short Interest Down 19.3% in August

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 874,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of CRC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.43. 20,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,631. California Resources has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.83). California Resources had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that California Resources will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of California Resources

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,360,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in California Resources by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,053 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter worth $631,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in California Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,171 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRC shares. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.