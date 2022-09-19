Callisto Network (CLO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $46,482.00

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a market cap of $8.59 million and approximately $46,482.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000399 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Ahoolee (AHOO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants.Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

