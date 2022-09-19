Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Position Lifted by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,563 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,701,000 after purchasing an additional 362,607 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 94,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Shares of CPB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.79. 22,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,665. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,563 shares of company stock worth $3,612,348 in the last three months. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

