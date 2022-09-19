Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of KemPharm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of KemPharm from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get KemPharm alerts:

KemPharm Stock Performance

Shares of KMPH stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06. KemPharm has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Institutional Trading of KemPharm

KemPharm ( NASDAQ:KMPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. KemPharm had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 309.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that KemPharm will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KemPharm in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.