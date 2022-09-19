Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$148,940.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.47, for a total transaction of C$148,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,063,580.54.
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:CNQ traded down C$0.73 on Monday, reaching C$70.78. 5,262,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,256,738. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$40.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$88.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$74.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02.
Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The business had revenue of C$11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 10.22108 EPS for the current year.
About Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
