Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$148,940.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.47, for a total transaction of C$148,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,063,580.54.

Shares of TSE:CNQ traded down C$0.73 on Monday, reaching C$70.78. 5,262,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,256,738. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$40.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$88.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$74.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The business had revenue of C$11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 10.22108 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNQ. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$93.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$79.27.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

