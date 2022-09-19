Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

CBWBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Shares of CBWBF opened at $18.64 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.44.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

