Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,800 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Cansortium Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNTMF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.18. 34,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,134. Cansortium has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.

Get Cansortium alerts:

Cansortium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution activities. Its medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flower, prerolls, cartridges, and edibles.

Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.