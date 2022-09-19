Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,800 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Cansortium Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNTMF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.18. 34,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,134. Cansortium has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.
Cansortium Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cansortium (CNTMF)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.