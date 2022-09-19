Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target to $7.00

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Iris Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Iris Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Iris Energy Stock Up 12.7 %

Shares of IREN stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46.

Institutional Trading of Iris Energy

About Iris Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $3,602,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,213,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $7,194,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,213,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,426,000. Institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

