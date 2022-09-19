Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Now Covered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBNK has been the topic of several other reports. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp to $25.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Capital Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $23.39 on Thursday. Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.52.

Capital Bancorp Increases Dividend

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.14. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $43.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBNK. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 194.6% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 111,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 73,386 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 216,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the first quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 22.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the period. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Featured Articles

