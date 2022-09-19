Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Cardinal Health makes up 1.2% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kwmg LLC owned 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,404 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 26.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.5 %

CAH opened at $66.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $72.28.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

